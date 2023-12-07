trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696217
Watch TOP 20 News of the Day | 07th December 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
As per latest reports, News is from Telangana. Revanth Reddy will take oath as the Chief Minister today after the name of the CM is decided by the Congress Party. There will be a swearing in ceremony of the new government in Telangana today.
