Watch Top 20 News of the day, 08 December

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
As per latest reports, Congress will hold a review meeting of its defeat today. There will be churning in Congress on the defeat of three states. Today is a day of brainstorming for Congress. Today the Congress high command will hold a meeting to find out why it had to face defeat.
