Watch TOP 20 News of the day | 2nd January 2024

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Top News: Ramlala's life will be consecrated on January 22 in Ayodhya's Ram temple. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a big statement regarding Ram Temple. Watch in detail to what CM Yogi said in this report and know 20 big news immediately.

