trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689142
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 25 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Today is the sixth day of rescue operation in Silk Yarra Tunnel. Even now the workers have not been evacuated safely. As per latest reports, a new and more powerful machine is being used with which an attempt is being made to take the workers out. Watch 25 big news of the day in just five minutes.
Follow Us

All Videos

TOP 100 Afternoon Headlines of the Day | 17th November 2023
Play Icon11:23
TOP 100 Afternoon Headlines of the Day | 17th November 2023
Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Narendra Singh Tomar's big statement on Dimani violence
Play Icon0:59
Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Narendra Singh Tomar's big statement on Dimani violence
chhattisgarh assembly election 2023: Bhupesh Baghel's statement regarding CM of Chhattisgarh
Play Icon1:6
chhattisgarh assembly election 2023: Bhupesh Baghel's statement regarding CM of Chhattisgarh
India vs Australia World Cup Final: Mega Air Show will be held in the World Cup Final, Air Show will be held at the time of toss
Play Icon3:3
India vs Australia World Cup Final: Mega Air Show will be held in the World Cup Final, Air Show will be held at the time of toss
Know latest update on Chhattisgarh Election Voting
Play Icon2:40
Know latest update on Chhattisgarh Election Voting

Trending Videos

TOP 100 Afternoon Headlines of the Day | 17th November 2023
play icon11:23
TOP 100 Afternoon Headlines of the Day | 17th November 2023
Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Narendra Singh Tomar's big statement on Dimani violence
play icon0:59
Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Narendra Singh Tomar's big statement on Dimani violence
chhattisgarh assembly election 2023: Bhupesh Baghel's statement regarding CM of Chhattisgarh
play icon1:6
chhattisgarh assembly election 2023: Bhupesh Baghel's statement regarding CM of Chhattisgarh
India vs Australia World Cup Final: Mega Air Show will be held in the World Cup Final, Air Show will be held at the time of toss
play icon3:3
India vs Australia World Cup Final: Mega Air Show will be held in the World Cup Final, Air Show will be held at the time of toss
Know latest update on Chhattisgarh Election Voting
play icon2:40
Know latest update on Chhattisgarh Election Voting
Jammu and Kashmir,Jammu Kashmir,jammu kashmir news,rescue operation,Kashmir,jammu floods rescue operation,Jammu and Kashmir news,iaf rescue operation,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,Jammu,Jammu and Kashmir floods,Floods in Jammu and Kashmir,iaf rescue jammu floods,rescue operation full,rescue operations,jammu kashmir encounter,indian army rescue operation,jammu kashmir encounter today,terrorists in jammu and kashmir,Zee News,breaking,Trending,Hindi News,