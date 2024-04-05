Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 25 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Congress has released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Congress has named its manifesto as Nyaya Patra. As per latest reports, Congress has made several big promises for different sections of the society. To know more about the same, watch this report.

All Videos

Viral Video: Exploring Japan's 'Tiniest' Apartment: YouTuber Discovers 2.5 Meter Living Space - Watch
Play Icon01:04
Viral Video: Exploring Japan's 'Tiniest' Apartment: YouTuber Discovers 2.5 Meter Living Space - Watch
Ambika Soni makes huge remark on Congress Election Manifesto
Play Icon01:05
Ambika Soni makes huge remark on Congress Election Manifesto
Know what Avinash Pandey has to say on Congress Manifesto
Play Icon02:20
Know what Avinash Pandey has to say on Congress Manifesto
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Rajasthan's Churu
Play Icon21:36
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Rajasthan's Churu
Viral Video: Man Leaves Internet In Shock With Record For Longest Time Spewing Water From Mouth 5 min 50 secs
Play Icon00:25
 Viral Video: Man Leaves Internet In Shock With Record For Longest Time Spewing Water From Mouth 5 min 50 secs

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Exploring Japan's 'Tiniest' Apartment: YouTuber Discovers 2.5 Meter Living Space - Watch
play icon1:4
Viral Video: Exploring Japan's 'Tiniest' Apartment: YouTuber Discovers 2.5 Meter Living Space - Watch
Ambika Soni makes huge remark on Congress Election Manifesto
play icon1:5
Ambika Soni makes huge remark on Congress Election Manifesto
Know what Avinash Pandey has to say on Congress Manifesto
play icon2:20
Know what Avinash Pandey has to say on Congress Manifesto
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Rajasthan's Churu
play icon21:36
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Rajasthan's Churu
Viral Video: Man Leaves Internet In Shock With Record For Longest Time Spewing Water From Mouth 5 min 50 secs
play icon0:25
Viral Video: Man Leaves Internet In Shock With Record For Longest Time Spewing Water From Mouth 5 min 50 secs