Watch TOP 25 News of the day | 2nd January 2024

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 08:28 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party is going to hold an important meeting today. This meeting will be held regarding the consecration of Ram temple. During this meeting, Bharatiya Janata Party will review Ram Temple Construction Work. Many veterans will participate during this meeting. Know in detail in this report which issues can be discussed in this meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party. In this report, watch top 25 news of the day.

