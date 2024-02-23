trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724155
Watch TOP 50 Headlines of the day

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 03:24 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two day Varanasi Visit. During Varanasi visit, PM Modi participated in several programs and inaugurated statue of Sant Ravidas in Kashi. After inauguration, PM addressed Kashi people. To know more about the same watch this report.

BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi holds press conference over Sandeshkhali Violence
Play Icon04:48
BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi holds press conference over Sandeshkhali Violence
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Kashi
Play Icon11:55
Watch PM Modi's full speech from Kashi
Robbery At Indian Oil Manager's House In Indore, Madhya Pradesh - CCTV Captures Incident
Play Icon00:59
Robbery At Indian Oil Manager's House In Indore, Madhya Pradesh - CCTV Captures Incident
PM Modi Explores Kashi Ropeway In Varanasi Using Virtual Reality Headset
Play Icon00:28
PM Modi Explores Kashi Ropeway In Varanasi Using Virtual Reality Headset
Late Night Encounter In Delhi: 3 Shooters of Tillu Tajpuria Gang Arrested, 2 Miscreants Injured
Play Icon00:37
Late Night Encounter In Delhi: 3 Shooters of Tillu Tajpuria Gang Arrested, 2 Miscreants Injured

