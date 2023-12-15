trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699354
Watch TOP 50 News of the day | 15th December 2023

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Top 50 News: Bhajanlal Sharma took oath as the new Chief Minister of Rajasthan. With this he has become the CM of Rajasthan. Along with Bhajanlal, Diya Kumari and Premchandra Bairwa also took oath as Deputy CM. Many big personalities participated in this program. Watch 50 big news of the day immediately.

