videoDetails

Watch TOP 50 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 08:44 AM IST

President of India Draupadi Murmu donated shramdaan at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. During this, Draupadi Murmu swept the premises of Mahakaleshwar temple. So from tomorrow PM Modi will be on America tour. Will participate in the Quad Summit. In this report, see 50 big headlines of the morning in a quick manner.