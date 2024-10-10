Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2804996https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/watch-top-50-news-of-the-day-2804996.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Top 50 News of the day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 10, 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has made a big announcement on the demise of industrialist Ratan Tata. One day mourning will be observed in Maharashtra today. Whereas PM Modi and President Draupadi Murmu have paid tribute to Ratan Tata. Many big leaders of the country including Congress's Rahul Gandhi expressed grief. Ratan Tata's mortal remains reached Colaba. Ratan Tata will be cremated with state honours. He was in Kandy Hospital, Mumbai. Ratan Tata breathed his last at the age of 86. Watch 50 big morning news in a quick manner.

All Videos

Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Bhawana Sharma
Play Icon08:13
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Bhawana Sharma
Ratan Tata's mortal remains reaches Colaba
Play Icon06:35
Ratan Tata's mortal remains reaches Colaba
Watch Top 25 News today
Play Icon03:59
Watch Top 25 News today
Baat Pate Ki: Israel Launches Strikes on Syria
Play Icon26:48
Baat Pate Ki: Israel Launches Strikes on Syria
Deshhit: Nargis Bhatt’s Controversial Remark: Will Stone-Pelting Return?
Play Icon48:07
Deshhit: Nargis Bhatt’s Controversial Remark: Will Stone-Pelting Return?

Trending Videos

Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Bhawana Sharma
play icon8:13
Watch today's horoscope from Astrologer Bhawana Sharma
Ratan Tata's mortal remains reaches Colaba
play icon6:35
Ratan Tata's mortal remains reaches Colaba
Watch Top 25 News today
play icon3:59
Watch Top 25 News today
Baat Pate Ki: Israel Launches Strikes on Syria
play icon26:48
Baat Pate Ki: Israel Launches Strikes on Syria
Deshhit: Nargis Bhatt’s Controversial Remark: Will Stone-Pelting Return?
play icon48:7
Deshhit: Nargis Bhatt’s Controversial Remark: Will Stone-Pelting Return?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK