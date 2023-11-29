trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693501
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch TOP 50 News of the Day | 29th November 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: All 41 laborers trapped in Silkyara Tunnel were rescued safely. PM Modi spoke to all the workers on phone and praised their courage.
Follow Us

All Videos

'CAA has to be implemented...'says Amit Shah during Kolkata rally
Play Icon16:27
'CAA has to be implemented...'says Amit Shah during Kolkata rally
Rahul Dravid will remain the head coach of Team India
Play Icon1:47
Rahul Dravid will remain the head coach of Team India
What happened in 425 hours, inside story
Play Icon3:36
What happened in 425 hours, inside story
Play Icon4:14
"Zero-tolerance approach to terrorism": India Renews Long-Standing Ties With Palestine
Play Icon4:12
"The first 24 hours were tough..." The Harrowing Ordeal Of The Trapped Workers

Trending Videos

'CAA has to be implemented...'says Amit Shah during Kolkata rally
play icon16:27
'CAA has to be implemented...'says Amit Shah during Kolkata rally
Rahul Dravid will remain the head coach of Team India
play icon1:47
Rahul Dravid will remain the head coach of Team India
What happened in 425 hours, inside story
play icon3:36
What happened in 425 hours, inside story
play icon4:14
"Zero-tolerance approach to terrorism": India Renews Long-Standing Ties With Palestine
play icon4:12
"The first 24 hours were tough..." The Harrowing Ordeal Of The Trapped Workers
uttarakhand tunnel rescue,pm modi on tunnel,Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update,uttarkashi tunnel rescue live,rescue operation video,uttarkashi tunnel news,PM Modi news,uttarkashi tunnel news live,uttarkashi tunnel news today,uttarkashi tunnel accident,uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation,uttarkashi silkyara tunnel landslide,tunnel accident in uttarkashi,laborers rescue video,surang se nikale majdoor,rat miners video,tunnel rescue completed video,Speed News,Top 50,