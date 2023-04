videoDetails

Watch Video IPL2023 Highlights: King Khan meets King Kohli on cricket field

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 12:20 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan, known as the King of Bollywood, had come to meet Virat Kohli at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. KKR had badly defeated Virat's team RCB in this match.