Watch visuals of ISRO's Aditya LI Mission

|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Aditya L 1 mission News: After the success of Chandrayaan 3, now preparations are going on for Aditya L 1 mission. It is to be launched on 2 September from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota. It is bound to arise the question in everyone's mind that why it has not been named Adityayan, Suryayan. What is the meaning of the word L1 in Aditya? What is the distance Aditya has to cover to reach Suraj? Here we will look at the answers to all the questions step by step.
Trending Videos

