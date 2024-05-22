Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2751433
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch War of words between Political Parties amid Lok Sabha Election

|Updated: May 22, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Five phases of voting have taken place for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Meanwhile, political counterattack continues in the battle of 24. On one hand, CM Yogi Adityanath has fiercely targeted the opposition. PM Modi said that there is ruckus in opposition rally every day. Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also attacked BJP government and PM Modi. Rahul has said PM is making two India. The opposition also created a ruckus on the issue of Mangalsutra. Further, several huge claims are also being made regarding majority in the elections.

All Videos

Supreme Court Rejects Hemant Soren's Interim Bail Petition
Play Icon01:02
Supreme Court Rejects Hemant Soren's Interim Bail Petition
PM Modi mocks over Opposition's 79 Seat Remark
Play Icon08:57
PM Modi mocks over Opposition's 79 Seat Remark
Pune Teen's Porsche Car Crash: Pune Municipal Corporation Cracks Down Pub and Bar
Play Icon12:29
Pune Teen's Porsche Car Crash: Pune Municipal Corporation Cracks Down Pub and Bar
Bangladesh Mp Anwarul Azim Anar murdered in India
Play Icon03:07
Bangladesh Mp Anwarul Azim Anar murdered in India
Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh expelles from BJP
Play Icon00:43
Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh expelles from BJP

Trending Videos

Supreme Court Rejects Hemant Soren's Interim Bail Petition
play icon1:2
Supreme Court Rejects Hemant Soren's Interim Bail Petition
PM Modi mocks over Opposition's 79 Seat Remark
play icon8:57
PM Modi mocks over Opposition's 79 Seat Remark
Pune Teen's Porsche Car Crash: Pune Municipal Corporation Cracks Down Pub and Bar
play icon12:29
Pune Teen's Porsche Car Crash: Pune Municipal Corporation Cracks Down Pub and Bar
Bangladesh Mp Anwarul Azim Anar murdered in India
play icon3:7
Bangladesh Mp Anwarul Azim Anar murdered in India
Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh expelles from BJP
play icon0:43
Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh expelles from BJP