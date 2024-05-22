videoDetails

Watch War of words between Political Parties amid Lok Sabha Election

| Updated: May 22, 2024, 02:36 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Five phases of voting have taken place for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Meanwhile, political counterattack continues in the battle of 24. On one hand, CM Yogi Adityanath has fiercely targeted the opposition. PM Modi said that there is ruckus in opposition rally every day. Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also attacked BJP government and PM Modi. Rahul has said PM is making two India. The opposition also created a ruckus on the issue of Mangalsutra. Further, several huge claims are also being made regarding majority in the elections.