trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726635
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch what PM Modi said on Sandeshkhali from Bengal

|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a tour of three states. During this, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 7200 crore in a public program in Hooghly, West Bengal. PM Modi also addressed a public meeting.

All Videos

Pratibha Singh's big statement amid political crisis in Himachal
Play Icon07:26
Pratibha Singh's big statement amid political crisis in Himachal
First List Of BJP Candidates Updates: Will PM Modi cut tickets for these ministers?
Play Icon26:04
First List Of BJP Candidates Updates: Will PM Modi cut tickets for these ministers?
Taal Thok Ke: TMC spokesperson's sharp attack on BJP
Play Icon09:25
Taal Thok Ke: TMC spokesperson's sharp attack on BJP
Taal Thok Ke: We are not looking at Sandeshkhali through political lens, Says Zafar Islam
Play Icon09:32
Taal Thok Ke: We are not looking at Sandeshkhali through political lens, Says Zafar Islam
Anant Ambani and Radhika's pre wedding program started
Play Icon06:13
Anant Ambani and Radhika's pre wedding program started

Trending Videos

Pratibha Singh's big statement amid political crisis in Himachal
play icon7:26
Pratibha Singh's big statement amid political crisis in Himachal
First List Of BJP Candidates Updates: Will PM Modi cut tickets for these ministers?
play icon26:4
First List Of BJP Candidates Updates: Will PM Modi cut tickets for these ministers?
Taal Thok Ke: TMC spokesperson's sharp attack on BJP
play icon9:25
Taal Thok Ke: TMC spokesperson's sharp attack on BJP
Taal Thok Ke: We are not looking at Sandeshkhali through political lens, Says Zafar Islam
play icon9:32
Taal Thok Ke: We are not looking at Sandeshkhali through political lens, Says Zafar Islam
Anant Ambani and Radhika's pre wedding program started
play icon6:13
Anant Ambani and Radhika's pre wedding program started