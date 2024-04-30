Advertisement
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE Interview with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Apr 30, 2024
Zee News had an exclusive conversation with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann amid Lok Sabha elections 2024. During the interview, Bhagwant Mann cornered BJP on several important issues ranging from Aam Aadmi campaign song to others.

