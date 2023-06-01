NewsVideos
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE REPORT from Ground Zero and know present situation of Manipur

Jun 01, 2023
Manipur Violence: Incidents of violence are being witnessed one after the other in Manipur. Due to this fear, many people of Manipur have also migrated. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah is visiting violence-hit areas in Manipur and is taking stock of the prevailing situation. In this connection, Amit Shah will also hold a press conference at 11 am today. Watch Zee News' exclusive report from Ground Zero and know the current situation.

