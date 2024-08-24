Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2782420https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/watch-zee-news-exclusive-show-zee-helpline-2782420.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Zee News Exclusive Show 'Zee Helpline'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Zee Helpline: Watch Zee News' new show Zee Helpline that helps people get their rights and know how when people start losing their fight, Zee News stands up for their rights. We take you to Sitapur in UP. Where a bus conductor got so tired of running around the PF department that he had completely given up. His PF fund was stuck due to a mistake. But the attitude of Lucknow's PF department was such that no one listened to him. When he asked for help on Zee Helpline, he got his rights back in just 2 days.

All Videos

Hindu temple in Bangladesh vandalised, Accused Arrested
Play Icon01:37
Hindu temple in Bangladesh vandalised, Accused Arrested
Congress Leader Haji Shahzad Ali Haveli Razed Over Stone-Pelting at Chhatarpur Police Station
Play Icon05:18
Congress Leader Haji Shahzad Ali Haveli Razed Over Stone-Pelting at Chhatarpur Police Station
Gang of robbers loots a jewellery shop
Play Icon07:16
Gang of robbers loots a jewellery shop
Amit Shah puts forth 10 questions against Rahul Gandhi
Play Icon04:56
Amit Shah puts forth 10 questions against Rahul Gandhi
CM Yogi launches scathing attack on Congress
Play Icon03:21
CM Yogi launches scathing attack on Congress

Trending Videos

Hindu temple in Bangladesh vandalised, Accused Arrested
play icon1:37
Hindu temple in Bangladesh vandalised, Accused Arrested
Congress Leader Haji Shahzad Ali Haveli Razed Over Stone-Pelting at Chhatarpur Police Station
play icon5:18
Congress Leader Haji Shahzad Ali Haveli Razed Over Stone-Pelting at Chhatarpur Police Station
Gang of robbers loots a jewellery shop
play icon7:16
Gang of robbers loots a jewellery shop
Amit Shah puts forth 10 questions against Rahul Gandhi
play icon4:56
Amit Shah puts forth 10 questions against Rahul Gandhi
CM Yogi launches scathing attack on Congress
play icon3:21
CM Yogi launches scathing attack on Congress