Watch Zee News Exclusive Show 'Zee Helpline'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 05:06 PM IST

Zee Helpline: Watch Zee News' new show Zee Helpline that helps people get their rights and know how when people start losing their fight, Zee News stands up for their rights. We take you to Sitapur in UP. Where a bus conductor got so tired of running around the PF department that he had completely given up. His PF fund was stuck due to a mistake. But the attitude of Lucknow's PF department was such that no one listened to him. When he asked for help on Zee Helpline, he got his rights back in just 2 days.