Hindu temple in Bangladesh vandalised, Accused Arrested
Yashwant Bhaskar
Updated:
Aug 24, 2024, 04:16 PM IST
Bangladesh Political Crisis: The accused has been arrested in the case of vandalism of three Hindu temples in Bangladesh. Radical Bappi Hussain has been arrested.
