trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726177
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch Zee News' Opinion Poll and know how many seats can NDA get in Maharashtra?

|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Watch Opinion poll exclusively on Zee News and know how many seats will NDA get in Maharashtra?As per latest reports, Election Commission may also announce the election dates soon.

All Videos

TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Suspended For Six Years, Announces Derek O'Brien
Play Icon00:21
TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Suspended For Six Years, Announces Derek O'Brien
DK Shivakumar Assures Stability: 'This Government Will Stay for 5 Years'
Play Icon00:21
 DK Shivakumar Assures Stability: 'This Government Will Stay for 5 Years'
Neck to neck between TMC and BJP
Play Icon11:05
Neck to neck between TMC and BJP
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Announces Disqualification of 6 MLAs
Play Icon02:48
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Announces Disqualification of 6 MLAs
VIRAL VIDEO: Boy Group Nails School Girls' Butterfly Dance, Captivates Audiences Worldwide
Play Icon00:35
VIRAL VIDEO: Boy Group Nails School Girls' Butterfly Dance, Captivates Audiences Worldwide

Trending Videos

TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Suspended For Six Years, Announces Derek O'Brien
play icon0:21
TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Suspended For Six Years, Announces Derek O'Brien
DK Shivakumar Assures Stability: 'This Government Will Stay for 5 Years'
play icon0:21
DK Shivakumar Assures Stability: 'This Government Will Stay for 5 Years'
Neck to neck between TMC and BJP
play icon11:5
Neck to neck between TMC and BJP
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Announces Disqualification of 6 MLAs
play icon2:48
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Announces Disqualification of 6 MLAs
VIRAL VIDEO: Boy Group Nails School Girls' Butterfly Dance, Captivates Audiences Worldwide
play icon0:35
VIRAL VIDEO: Boy Group Nails School Girls' Butterfly Dance, Captivates Audiences Worldwide