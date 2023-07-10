NewsVideos
videoDetails

Water level of Yamuna river reaches above danger mark in Delhi

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 03:38 PM IST
Yamuna Warning Mark: Monsoon rains have brought havoc this year. Water has reached above the danger mark in Delhi. Know in this report what is the preparation and what are the arrangements to deal with it?

All Videos

“Never received this many calls of house collapse…” Delhi Fire Service Director
3:15
“Never received this many calls of house collapse…” Delhi Fire Service Director
Punjab: Portion of boundary wall of house collapses in Mohali amid incessant rainfall
2:35
Punjab: Portion of boundary wall of house collapses in Mohali amid incessant rainfall
HP: Trees uprooted, houses damaged due to heavy rainfall in Shimla
1:45
HP: Trees uprooted, houses damaged due to heavy rainfall in Shimla
Ashes 2023: Brook and Woakes Secure Tense Headingley Victory For England, Keeping The Series Alive
1:38
Ashes 2023: Brook and Woakes Secure Tense Headingley Victory For England, Keeping The Series Alive
JP Nadda makes huge remark on opposition in Gujarat's Vadodara
1:39
JP Nadda makes huge remark on opposition in Gujarat's Vadodara

Trending Videos

3:15
“Never received this many calls of house collapse…” Delhi Fire Service Director
2:35
Punjab: Portion of boundary wall of house collapses in Mohali amid incessant rainfall
1:45
HP: Trees uprooted, houses damaged due to heavy rainfall in Shimla
1:38
Ashes 2023: Brook and Woakes Secure Tense Headingley Victory For England, Keeping The Series Alive
1:39
JP Nadda makes huge remark on opposition in Gujarat's Vadodara
yamuna warning mark,Yamuna water level,water level in Yamuna,Yamuna river,Yamuna,delhi on high alert after yamuna water level rises,Yamuna river water level,yamuna water level rises,Yamuna water,water level,delhi yamuna water level,yamuna water level today 2022,yamuna water level latest news,current yamuna water level in delhi,yamuna above danger level,water level yamuna,Delhi Yamuna river,yamuna water level increased,water level in yamuna delhi,Zee News,