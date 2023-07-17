trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636568
Water Level of Yamuna starts rising again

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Delhi Floods Update: Due to Monsoon 2023, heavy rains were seen in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Hathini Kund Dam was opened due to which a flood-like situation arose in the Yamuna and its surrounding areas. Meanwhile, yesterday i.e. on Sunday, there was a decline in the water level of Yamuna, but today due to rain again, the water level of Yamuna is seen increasing. Know in detail the current situation of Delhi in this report.
