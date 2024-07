videoDetails

Wayanad Landslide takes life of 19

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jul 30, 2024, 11:20 AM IST

Wayanad Landslide News: Heavy rains have caused a major landslide in Kerala's Wayanad. Amid this, Air Force has begun the rescue operation. About 19 people have died in the Wayanad landslide accident and more than 100 people are believed to be trapped.