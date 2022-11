WB: Car accident claims 4 lives, 4 injured in Darjeeling

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

A car accident in West Bengal’s Darjeeling claimed 4 lives on October 31. Meanwhile, other 4 received injuries and were admitted to the hospital. The car was carrying 8 persons, and the accident occurred at around 3.40 pm in Darjeeling.