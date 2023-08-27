trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654218
“We are extremely happy with Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing…” ISRO chief S Somanath

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
ISRO chief S Somanath arrived at Thiruvananthapuram airport on August 26. He also talked with the media persons at the airport and he expressed his happiness on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3. He further informed that a lot of data from the moon will be measured in the upcoming 14 days.
