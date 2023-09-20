trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664734
'We are in support of Nari Shakti Bill', Sonia Gandhi said in Lok Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Discussion on Women's Reservation Bill has started in Lok Sabha. Sonia Gandhi is presenting her views after the address of Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
