'We have been contributing equally to Ram Mandir' says Jain Dharm Guru Sadhvi Gyanvati

|Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 06:16 PM IST
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Update: Invitation has been sent to Jain religious leader Sadhvi Gyanvati for the consecration of Ram temple. Let us tell you that there is excitement everywhere regarding the consecration of life. Today i.e. Sunday is the sixth day of the ritual. All the ritual work will be completed by this evening. At the same time, strict security arrangements have been made for the Pran Pratishtha program in Ayodhya. Jain religious leader Sadhvi Gyanvati had a special conversation about Ram Temple on Zee News.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Congress is also welcome...', says VHP Chief Alok Kumar
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Congress is also welcome...', says VHP Chief Alok Kumar
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Multi-Layered Security For PM Modi in Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Multi-Layered Security For PM Modi in Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Who oppose Ram cannot be Shankaracharya', says Baba Ramdev
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Who oppose Ram cannot be Shankaracharya', says Baba Ramdev
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dr. Subhash Chandra visits Ram temple before Prana Pratishtha
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Dr. Subhash Chandra visits Ram temple before Prana Pratishtha
Danger of cyber attack before death, alert issued
Danger of cyber attack before death, alert issued

