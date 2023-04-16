NewsVideos
videoDetails

"We have no information about how he reached..." Father Of Atiq's Shooter Talks About His Son

|Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
"We have no information about how he reached..." Father Of Atiq's Shooter Talks About His Son Family members of one of the accused in Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf’s murder case, Lovelesh Tiwari have said that he has been involved in criminal activities earlier as well and is a drug addict. Speaking to ABP Ganga, Lovelesh’s younger brother Sarvesh Tiwari said that the accused used to visit home seldom and that the last he visited was around one week ago. “He used to take a lot of drugs and used to come home very rarely. The last time he came home was about a week ago,” Sarvesh said.

