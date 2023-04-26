NewsVideos
videoDetails

West Bengal: Maniac having pistol take students of school as hostage

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 04:47 PM IST
In West Bengal, a crazy man entered a school with a pistol and a petrol bomb. He had taken the students of this school hostage.

All Videos

Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, 10 soldiers martyred
5:42
Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, 10 soldiers martyred
New revelation in Umeshpal murder case!
3:11
New revelation in Umeshpal murder case!
CM Yogi attacks opposition in Karnataka
1:50
CM Yogi attacks opposition in Karnataka
Chhattisgarh: Security forces encounter with Naxalites in Dantewada
6:10
Chhattisgarh: Security forces encounter with Naxalites in Dantewada
IPL 2023: From Gill vs Tendulkar to Bumrah Cheering For MI | 3 Points | GT vs MI
IPL 2023: From Gill vs Tendulkar to Bumrah Cheering For MI | 3 Points | GT vs MI

Trending Videos

5:42
Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, 10 soldiers martyred
3:11
New revelation in Umeshpal murder case!
1:50
CM Yogi attacks opposition in Karnataka
6:10
Chhattisgarh: Security forces encounter with Naxalites in Dantewada
IPL 2023: From Gill vs Tendulkar to Bumrah Cheering For MI | 3 Points | GT vs MI
Breaking News,West Bengal news,West Bengal,west bengal news today,west bengal latest news,latest west bengal news,West Bengal Rape,bengali news,rape in West Bengal,West Bengal Violence,teen raped in west bengal,west bengal violence case,West Bengal police,bengali latest news,west bengal da news today,teen gangraped in west bengal,west bengal gang rape,west bengal live news,west bengal ram navami,latest bengali news,da news today west bengal,