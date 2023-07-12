trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634336
West Bengal panchayat polls: State BJP chief sits on dharna, alleges TMC of 'fabricating results'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 12, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar held a dharna (sit-in protest) outside a counting centre at Balurghat College under Dakshin Dinajpur district late on July 12 alleging fabrication in Panchayat poll results, counting for which started earlier in the day.
