West Bengal teacher recruitment scam: HC cancels all appointments

Sonam|Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 02:02 AM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2024: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has received a big blow from the High Court before the Lok Sabha elections. Calcutta High Court canceled teacher recruitment. Appointment of 23 thousand teachers in Bengal has been cancelled.

