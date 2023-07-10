trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633240
West Bengal Violence: Election Commission's big decision amid violence

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 07:54 AM IST
Re-polling In West Bengal: Heavy violence was witnessed during the voting in the Panchayat elections of West Bengal. According to media reports, re-polling will be held in about 697 booths across the state.
