West Bengal: Worshiping women before returning to TMC

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 08, 2023, 02:30 PM IST

BJP has alleged that tribal women had joined BJP, after that they went to TMC. In this case, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted a video and told that before joining the women again in TMC, a circumambulation was done.