West Indian all-rounder Rakheem Cornwall smashes double century in a T20 Match

| Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 02:16 AM IST

West Indies all-rounder Rakheem Cornwall scripted history on Wednesday as he became the first player to smash a double hundred in T20 cricket. Cornwall scored an unbeaten 205 off just 77 balls during a match between Atlanta Fire and Square Drive at the ongoing Atlanta Open 2022 tournament in the United States.