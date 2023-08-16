trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649586
What A View: "Har Ghar Tiranga" Burj Khalifa Lights Up Tiranga On I-Day

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
The iconic Burj Khalifa was illuminated in the colours of the tricolour on Tuesday on the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day.

Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
play icon3:44
Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli
play icon0:41
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli
Bittu Bajrangi: The mastermind of Nuh Violence!
play icon1:7
Bittu Bajrangi: The mastermind of Nuh Violence!
This village celebrates Independence after 77 years
play icon10:53
This village celebrates Independence after 77 years
Indian Air Force Airlifts 18 Stranded Army Soldiers In Himachal Pradesh | Cloudburst | Landslide
play icon1:13
Indian Air Force Airlifts 18 Stranded Army Soldiers In Himachal Pradesh | Cloudburst | Landslide

