What caused BJP's defeat in UP?

|Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Big news is coming from sources on BJP's defeat in UP. Three reports have been prepared on the defeat. Many reasons for the defeat have been given in the report. Which will be submitted to the high command. According to the reporter, many MPs and candidates were assuming themselves to be winners in the name of Yogi and Modi. The behavior of many MPs who won more than 2 times was not good towards the public. It has been told in the report that the state government had advised to cancel the tickets of 36 MPs. But the advice of the state government was ignored. If the tickets had been changed, the result would have been better.

