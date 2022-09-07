NewsVideos

What causes a flood? outlined the reasons, precautionary measures, and flood-prone areas of India

In the last few years, India has witnessed catastrophic floods, leading to irreparable damage to life, property, livelihoods, and infrastructure. In this video know the main reason behind floods, precautionary measures you can take, and which are the flood-prone areas of India.

|Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 01:08 PM IST
In the last few years, India has witnessed catastrophic floods, leading to irreparable damage to life, property, livelihoods, and infrastructure. In this video know the main reason behind floods, precautionary measures you can take, and which are the flood-prone areas of India.

All Videos

IMD predicts what's next for Karnataka
IMD predicts what's next for Karnataka
Desh Superfast: IT raids at more than 50 locations across the country
6:56
Desh Superfast: IT raids at more than 50 locations across the country
Speed News: CBI raids at West Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak's house
5:46
Speed News: CBI raids at West Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak's house
Rain brings Bengaluru to its knees
3:59
Rain brings Bengaluru to its knees
पितृ पक्ष में भूलकर भी न करें इन 5 चीजों का सेवन
0:45
पितृ पक्ष में भूलकर भी न करें इन 5 चीजों का सेवन

Trending Videos

IMD predicts what's next for Karnataka
6:56
Desh Superfast: IT raids at more than 50 locations across the country
5:46
Speed News: CBI raids at West Bengal Law Minister Malay Ghatak's house
3:59
Rain brings Bengaluru to its knees
0:45
पितृ पक्ष में भूलकर भी न करें इन 5 चीजों का सेवन