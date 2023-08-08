trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646383
What did Nishikant Dubey say on Robert Vadra and Rahul Gandhi?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Amid sloganeering by opposition MPs, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, 'This no-confidence motion has been brought. Why has this been brought? Soniaji (Gandhi) is sitting here. I think he has to do two things - set up the son and present the son-in-law. This is the basis of this proposal.

