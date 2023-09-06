trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658777
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What did PM Modi say on Sanatan controversy? PM Modi Remark on Sanatan Dharma

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
For the first time, PM Modi has reacted to the ongoing debate on Sanatan controversy across the country. Quoting sources, it has been told that PM Modi has instructed the ministers to avoid speaking too much on this controversy. It was also told that the PM has given instructions not to say much even on changing the name of the country.
Follow Us

All Videos

Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
play icon2:7
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
Delhi's new style will be seen in G20, strict security from ground to sky
play icon2:30
Delhi's new style will be seen in G20, strict security from ground to sky
Why is PM Modi suddenly leaving G20 and going to this Muslim country?
play icon3:18
Why is PM Modi suddenly leaving G20 and going to this Muslim country?
Udhayanidhi Calls Prez Murmu's Absence From New Parliament Inauguration Best Example Of 'Caste Discrimation'
play icon0:36
Udhayanidhi Calls Prez Murmu's Absence From New Parliament Inauguration Best Example Of 'Caste Discrimation'
G20 Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi told what kind of arrangements all the guests will see.
play icon1:57
G20 Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi told what kind of arrangements all the guests will see.

Trending Videos

Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
play icon2:7
Railways canceled 140 trains before G20 Summit 2023
Delhi's new style will be seen in G20, strict security from ground to sky
play icon2:30
Delhi's new style will be seen in G20, strict security from ground to sky
Why is PM Modi suddenly leaving G20 and going to this Muslim country?
play icon3:18
Why is PM Modi suddenly leaving G20 and going to this Muslim country?
Udhayanidhi Calls Prez Murmu's Absence From New Parliament Inauguration Best Example Of 'Caste Discrimation'
play icon0:36
Udhayanidhi Calls Prez Murmu's Absence From New Parliament Inauguration Best Example Of 'Caste Discrimation'
G20 Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi told what kind of arrangements all the guests will see.
play icon1:57
G20 Secretary Muktesh Pardeshi told what kind of arrangements all the guests will see.
pm modi on sanatan dharma,sanatan dharma remark,udhayanidhi stalin on sanatan dharma,sanatan dharma controversy,pm modi live today,PM Modi Live,trending news,Sanatan Dharma,Top news,udhayanidhi stalin on sanatana dharma,udhyayanidhi stalin on sanatan dharma,sanatan dharma status,PM Modi news,pm modi udhayanidhi stalin,mk stalin on udhayanidhi,PM Modi,Hindu Dharma,udhayanidhi stalin dmk,Mahabharat,opposition on udhayanidhi stalin,hindi news today,breaking,