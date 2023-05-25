NewsVideos
What did Ravishankar Prasad say about the need for a new Parliament? PM Modi News

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 25, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Ravishankar Prasad said the need for a new Parliament, that an amendment had been made to increase the number of the country's Parliament till 2026, after which the number of MPs in the Parliament is set to increase, so it is necessary to have a place for the MPs to sit.

