What does it mean for India to rank 135 out of 146 in Global Gender Gap Index?

India ranks 135 among a total of 146 countries in the Global Gender Gap Index 2022. In one of the sub-indices, India is the worst performer in the world. Know more about the Global Gender Gap Index and the metrics it's calculated on.

|Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
