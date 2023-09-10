trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660292
What happened suddenly at Rajghat? Modi was walking ahead suddenly

|Updated: Sep 10, 2023, 11:58 AM IST
G-20 Summit 2023 Updates: G-20 Summit is continuing in Delhi. Today is the second and last day of the summit. Today world leaders and delegates reached the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. There was a ban in the Republic of India on flowers kept at the mausoleum of Mahatma Gandhi.
Joe Biden saluted the Indian flag at Delhi airport?
play icon10:12
Joe Biden saluted the Indian flag at Delhi airport?
Last day of the General Conference...world's watchful eye
play icon2:25
Last day of the General Conference...world's watchful eye
PM Modi Welcomes G20 Leaders To Pay Homage To Mahamta Gandhi At Rajghat | G20 Summit
play icon9:55
PM Modi Welcomes G20 Leaders To Pay Homage To Mahamta Gandhi At Rajghat | G20 Summit
Bharatvanshi Sunak in Akshardham...a befitting reply to Sanatan's opponents
play icon3:23
Bharatvanshi Sunak in Akshardham...a befitting reply to Sanatan's opponents
Sri Lankan Cricketers Present Virat Kohli Silver Bat With Engravings Of Each Of His Centuries
play icon2:11
Sri Lankan Cricketers Present Virat Kohli Silver Bat With Engravings Of Each Of His Centuries

