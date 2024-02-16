trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721788
What is happening in Sandeshkhali?

Sonam|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 03:02 AM IST
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: In Sandeshkhali of Bengal, whatever happened there, and whatever is happening now, is it a conspiracy or politics? BJP alleges that Mamata government is promoting Jihad in Sandeshkhali, it has given so much freedom to the goons of one religion of TMC that they can do much worse to any Hindu woman by abducting her from her house and holding her hostage.

