What is ‘Operation Unicorn’, planned in 1960s about plan of events after Queen’s death?

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died on Thursday after serving the throne for nearly 70 years. The 96-year-old monarch died at her remote Highlands residence, Balmoral, in Scotland with all her immediate family flying in to be at her side. Queen Elizabeth II was crowned queen of seven countries, and she reigned over 16 nations.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 09:10 AM IST

