What is the view of Muslim Personal Law Board on UCC?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
Uniform Civil Code: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, the largest religious organization of Muslims in the country, held a meeting and decided to continue opposing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying that it would present its arguments before the Law Commission in this regard. And will present strongly.

