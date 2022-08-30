NewsVideos

What multiple records were broken during the India-Pak cricket match?

India and Pakistan played against each other in the Asia Cup and India won the match. The match took place in Dubai and it was Pakistan who took up batting first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar recorded best bowling figures (4-0-26-4) by an Indian against Pakistan in T20Is. Rohit Sharma surpassed New Zealand's Martin Guptill (4,497 runs) to become the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket

|Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
