What the Kolkata doctor's postmortem report says

Sonam | Updated: Aug 19, 2024, 03:16 PM IST

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Update: Giriraj Singh has attacked Mamata Banerjee regarding Kolkata rape case. Big revelation in the post mortem of doctor's daughter in Kolkata. Injuries on eyes, mouth and cheeks. Injuries were also found on the nose and throat. The glass of the spectacles entered the doctor's eye. Deep wound marks on private parts also.