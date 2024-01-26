trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714357
NewsVideos
videoDetails

What will happen to Congress after Bihar, Bengal and Punjab

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 03:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress has suffered three major setbacks one after the other. Mamata in Bengal and Bhagwant Mann in Punjab have already announced that their party will contest the Lok Sabha elections alone. At the same time, now Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has also joined NDA. In such a situation, it is being described as a big diplomatic victory for BJP.

All Videos

75th Republic Day Celebrations in Minus Temperature at Polo Ground, Leh, Ladakh
Play Icon1:8
75th Republic Day Celebrations in Minus Temperature at Polo Ground, Leh, Ladakh
PM Modi Greets Spectators at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Parade
Play Icon1:20
PM Modi Greets Spectators at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Parade
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024
Play Icon0:46
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024
BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the flag at the party headquarters on Republic Day
Play Icon13:25
BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the flag at the party headquarters on Republic Day
Rafale Aircraft's High-Speed at 900 kmph over water channel at Kartavya Path On Repubclic Day 2024
Play Icon0:41
Rafale Aircraft's High-Speed at 900 kmph over water channel at Kartavya Path On Repubclic Day 2024

Trending Videos

75th Republic Day Celebrations in Minus Temperature at Polo Ground, Leh, Ladakh
play icon1:8
75th Republic Day Celebrations in Minus Temperature at Polo Ground, Leh, Ladakh
PM Modi Greets Spectators at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Parade
play icon1:20
PM Modi Greets Spectators at Kartavya Path for Republic Day 2024 Parade
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024
play icon0:46
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Unfurls National Flag on Republic Day 2024
BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the flag at the party headquarters on Republic Day
play icon13:25
BJP President JP Nadda hoisted the flag at the party headquarters on Republic Day
Rafale Aircraft's High-Speed at 900 kmph over water channel at Kartavya Path On Repubclic Day 2024
play icon0:41
Rafale Aircraft's High-Speed at 900 kmph over water channel at Kartavya Path On Repubclic Day 2024