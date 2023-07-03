trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630147
WhatsApp introduces QR code to transfer chats, here’s how it works

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 02:00 PM IST
WhatsApp has introduced QR code chat transmission support for its users. The feature allows users to transfer their chats from one device to another. The new feature will be helpful for customers when switching from an old phone to a new one.
