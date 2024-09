videoDetails

More Trouble For Ex-SP Leader Nawab Singh Yadav

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 04:50 PM IST

Badhir News: The police is going to tighten its grip on Samajwadi Party leader Nawab Singh Yadav in the rape case of a minor in Kannauj, UP. The DNA report has come in this case and the DNA sample of the accused Nawab Singh has also matched in the investigation.